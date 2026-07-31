Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Minister Girish Mahajan Visits Site, Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid For Victims' Families

BJP legislator Girish Mahajan |

Bhiwandi: Maharashtra Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Friday visited the site of the devastating building collapse in Bhiwandi, where a portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Apartment crashed late on Thursday night, claiming nine lives and leaving three others injured.

Officials Directed to Ensure Swift Relief and Assistance

Reviewing the ongoing rescue and relief operations, Mahajan held discussions with district and civic officials and directed them to ensure that all necessary assistance is extended to the affected families without delay. He also instructed the administration to continue rescue efforts in a coordinated and efficient manner.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the minister paid tributes to the deceased and conveyed the state government's condolences to the bereaved families. He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been briefed about the incident and had directed officials to provide all possible support to those affected.

₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia Announced for Families of Deceased

Mahajan announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the family of each deceased victim on behalf of the Maharashtra government. He also assured that the injured would receive the best possible medical treatment and that every necessary form of government assistance would be provided to the victims and their families.

Emphasising the importance of swift disaster response, the minister instructed officials to maintain close coordination between the district administration, disaster management agencies, rescue teams and other government departments to ensure timely relief for affected residents.

Neighbouring Building Ordered to Be Evacuated

Considering the structural safety concerns in the vicinity, Mahajan also directed the administration to immediately evacuate residents from the neighbouring building and make suitable arrangements for their temporary accommodation and other essential facilities.

Read Also IAS Officer Vikas Pansare Assumes Charge Of Maharashtra Tourism Director

Several public representatives and senior officials accompanied the minister during the inspection, including MP Suresh Mhatre, former minister Kapil Patil, MLA Mahesh Chougule, Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Choudhary, District Collector Shrikant Panchal, senior officers of the Disaster Management Department, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and other government agencies.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Kirsh Kumar (32), Ranjit Singh (45), Radhe Shyam Kushwaha (45), Meraj Rasool Shaikh (34), Santosh Kumar Pandey (42), Shamim Ansari (30), Rakesh Paswan (25), Mukesh Paswan (35), and Ashok Paswan (47).

The collapse has triggered a high-level probe into the circumstances leading to the incident, with authorities already examining whether unauthorised repair work and violations of structural safety norms contributed to the tragedy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in