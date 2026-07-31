IAS Officer Vikas Pansare Assumes Charge Of Maharashtra Tourism Director |

Mumbai: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Vikas Pansare assumed charge as the new Director of Maharashtra Tourism.

Appointment Follows Statewide Administrative Reshuffle

​The senior bureaucrat’s appointment comes as part of a recent state-wide administrative reshuffle. Pansare has stepped into the role following a successful stint as the managing director of the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC).

​As Director of Tourism, Pansare will oversee policy implementation, overseas and domestic promotional campaigns as well as strategic efforts to elevate Maharashtra’s position on the global travel map. ​Industry insiders anticipate that his extensive experience with small-scale industries and inter-departmental governance will play a pivotal role in accelerating sustainable, community-driven tourism across the state’s diverse regions – from the Konkan coastline to the heritage circuits of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

​Key Priorities Include Branding and Investment

The key objectives on the Directorate’s agenda under the new leadership include global and domestic branding, sustainable tourism development and streamlining state schemes to ensure frictionless investment and development across tier-2 and tier-3 tourism hubs.

​Pansare succeeded Mangesh Joshi, who served for a short tenure of less than four months as the Director. According to the Directorate of Tourism, Joshi spearheaded several flagship initiatives focused on upgrading regional tourism infrastructure, broadening public-private partnerships and mounting high-visibility marketing drives across India and abroad.

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