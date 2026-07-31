Shiv Sena Opposes ₹2,100-Crore Waste-To-Energy Project At Turbhe Dumping Ground, Seeks Relocation |

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has opposed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) proposed rs 2,100-crore waste-to-energy, power generation and bio-CNG project at the Turbhe dumping ground, demanding that the project be shifted to another location and that no work order be issued until a joint meeting is held with all stakeholders.

Delegation Urges Civic Chief to Reconsider Proposal

A delegation of Shiv Sena corporators met Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and urged the civic administration to reconsider the project, arguing that it would further aggravate environmental and public health concerns in the area.

The Turbhe landfill is Navi Mumbai's only active dumping ground and has long been a source of complaints from residents.

Residents Have Endured Pollution for Years

According to the Sena, nearly 50,000 residents and around 25 industrial estates have been enduring foul odour, pollution and health hazards caused by the landfill for years.

The party said local representatives have been pursuing the issue for over 12 years, seeking the closure and relocation of the dumping ground. It also pointed out that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had on several occasions directed the civic body to stop dumping waste at the site.

MPCB Findings Raise Environmental Concerns

The Sena also referred to previous inspections by MPCB officials, which allegedly found that mixed waste was being dumped at the landfill without segregation, despite only inert waste being permitted for scientific disposal. It further alleged that toxic leachate generated at the site was discharged into MIDC drains without adequate treatment.

Residents of Turbhe Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Ganpati Pada have opposed any fresh waste-related project in the locality, claiming the area has effectively become a "gas chamber" due to years of pollution. They alleged that children and senior citizens have suffered from respiratory ailments, including asthma and tuberculosis, while the monsoon season brings foul odour, insect infestations and waterlogging, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Meanwhile officials from the corporation informed that the proposed project aims to establish an integrated waste processing facility through a public-private partnership model, with NMMC holding a 26% stake. " The project is intended to address the city's long-term waste management needs, considering projected population growth until 2038," said an official.

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