Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Rail Minister To Release ₹250 Crore For Thane-Mulund Station, Restore Konkan Train Services |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Friday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and pressed for the immediate release of ₹250 crore for the proposed new railway station between Thane and Mulund. He also sought the restoration and expansion of key Konkan Railway services, revival of the Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat schedule and additional special trains for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

Seeks Early Release of Funds for New Thane-Mulund Station

Mhaske said the proposed station is crucial to ease overcrowding at Thane station, which serves a large population of daily commuters. While the Railway Ministry has already approved ₹250 crore for the project, he pointed out that the funds are yet to be released by the Railway Board. According to Mhaske, the Railway Minister responded positively and assured that the matter would be taken up for early fund allocation.

The MP also demanded the restoration of the Ratnagiri–Dadar Passenger train to its pre-Covid route, saying its present termination at Diva causes inconvenience to commuters, especially senior citizens, women and children. As an alternative, he requested the extension of the Diva–Sawantwadi Express to CSMT or LTT, or the introduction of a new daily Mumbai–Ratnagiri train with halts at major Konkan stations.

Mhaske further urged the Railway Ministry to restore the Mumbai–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express to its six-day weekly schedule during the monsoon, citing consistently high passenger demand despite reduced services. He also sought the introduction of new Konkan Railway trains and maximum special services during the Ganesh festival to handle the seasonal rush.

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