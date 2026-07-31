Mumbai Crime: Student Booked For Allegedly Chasing Classmate With Chopper Over Conversation With Female Friend In Ghatkopar

Pant Nagar Police have registered a case after a student allegedly chased his classmate with a chopper in Ghatkopar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: A college student allegedly chased and attempted to attack his classmate with a chopper in broad daylight after becoming enraged that the victim was speaking to his female friend.

Pant Nagar Police have registered a case against the accused, Aditya Gangurde, under the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Argument Escalates Outside College

According to the police, the complainant is a 16-year-old Class XI student of Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha Multipurpose Technical High School and Junior College in Ghatkopar.

On July 30, the college was dismissed at around 10 am after a Marathi lecture was cancelled. The complainant was standing outside with a friend when a female classmate asked to borrow a mobile phone.

Gangurde allegedly arrived, questioned why he was speaking to her and grabbed him by the collar as the girl tried to intervene. He then allegedly retrieved a nearly one-foot-long chopper from his scooter, abused the students, threatened to kill them and chased them.

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Police Register Case

The students escaped and hid in a shed until Gangurde left. The girl later told them he was angry because they had spoken to her.

With the help of an autorickshaw driver, they reached Pant Nagar Police Station and lodged a complaint. Further investigation is underway.

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