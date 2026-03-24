Mumbai Crime: Two Youths Seriously Injured In Mulund Knife Attack By Sultan Malik-Led Group; Attempt To Murder Case Registered

wo youths were seriously injured after being allegedly attacked with knives by a group led by Sultan Malik in Mulund Colony, in what police say was a result of prior enmity. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two youths were seriously injured after being allegedly attacked with knives by a group led by Sultan Malik in Mulund Colony, in what police say was a result of prior enmity. An attempt to murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Accused Profile

According to the police, Sultan Malik reportedly the nephew of notorious criminal Sajju Malik, who had contested civic elections as a candidate from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) along with his associates, carried out the attack while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

As per the FIR, complainant Manthan Khatu, 23, a resident of Bhandup West, was informed by his friend Sohail Khan that he had been assaulted earlier in the evening near Cypress, Model Town area, by Sultan Malik, Jayu Kharat, Mahipal, Siddhesh Shinde alias Siddu, and others due to old rivalry.

Ambush on Route

Khatu, along with his friend Palvinder Sandhu, rushed from Thane towards Mulund Colony. While heading towards a hospital where Khan had been admitted, their vehicle was intercepted around 9:00 pm near Aastha Hospital.

The accused allegedly stopped their car, assaulted them with belts, and stabbed them with knives. Both victims sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Police said, Sultan Malik allegedly issued a death threat, stating, "I am Sultan Bhai; if anyone intervenes, I will kill them." The accused fled the scene after the assault. Locals alerted the police and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Mulund police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and are conducting further investigation.

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