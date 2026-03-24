Maharashtra Aims To Boost Fishermen's Economic Self-Reliance Through Modern Technology, Subsidies, And Infrastructure Upgrades

he Maharashtra government is actively working to make fishermen economically stronger and self-reliant through various welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Monday. |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is actively working to make fishermen economically stronger and self-reliant through various welfare schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana, Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane said on Monday.

Stakeholder Meeting

Rane was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya with representatives of various fishermen’s organisations to discuss key issues concerning the sector. Senior officials, including Fisheries Secretary Ramaswami N, along with representatives from related departments and organisations, were present.

The minister said the government aims to boost productivity in the fisheries sector by promoting the use of modern technology alongside traditional fishing practices. Efforts are being made to provide fishermen with advanced boats, fishing nets, and cold storage facilities to improve efficiency and reduce post-harvest losses.

Support Systems Strengthened

He added that training programmes, access to credit, and subsidy schemes are being strengthened to better support fishermen. The government is also focusing on developing coastal infrastructure, modernising fishing harbours, and encouraging the establishment of fish processing industries.

Rane further emphasised that increasing fishermen’s income and improving their standard of living remains a key priority. Special initiatives are also being implemented to encourage youth to take up inland fisheries.

Expressing confidence in these measures, the minister said the initiatives will empower the fishing community and give a new direction to the fisheries sector in the state.

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