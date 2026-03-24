Maharashtra Govt Approves Draft Zonal Master Plan For SGNP Eco-Sensitive Zone, Clearing Way For Development Amid Activist Opposition

The draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Environmentally Sensitive Area has been approved by the government of Maharashtra, clearing all hurdles for carrying out development in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the SGNP. |

Mumbai: The draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Environmentally Sensitive Area has been approved by the government of Maharashtra, clearing all hurdles for carrying out development in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the SGNP.

Government Resolution Issued

A government resolution was issued on March 20 by the state Revenue and Forest department, stating that the draft ZMP has been approved after it was submitted by the BMC Commissioner, who is also the Chairman SGNP Environmentally Sensitive Area Monitoring Committee after a thorough study.

"BMC Commissioner is the chairman of the monitoring committee. The draft was submitted by us by following all due procedures and approved by the government recently. Following terms and conditions of the ZMP and under watch of the monitoring committee, development works at the ESZ of the SGNP can now be carried," said a senior BMC officer.

Plan's Journey: Nine Years After Union Ministry Notification

It was after nine years, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change issued a final notification, the BMC made the draft ZMP for development of ESZ of SGNP last year. After inviting suggestions and objections, and conducting public hearings, the monitoring committee made the final plan and submitted to the state.

The draft ZMP was initiated be prepared by the forest department, however, it later entrusted responsibility to the BMC, the municipal corporation under which maximum area of the SGNP falls. The ZMP is now applicable for the SGNP falling under jurisdiction of Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar municipal corporations and Palghar district.

Activist Opposition

Since the draft ZMP was prepared, the environment activits have been up in arms against the plan, environmental degradation and several violations. Thousands of objection were sent to the municipal corporation, for which public hearings were held, however, many claimed that despite sending objections online and in person, they never received invite for the hearing. Several groups of activits also gathered at Azad Maidan on Monday, urging the government to city save coasts, forests and mangroves.

The city's green activits have expressed annoyance over government's hurry in approving the ZMP. A statement issued by Save SGNP Citizens' Movement said, "We have learnt from media that the State Government of Maharashtra has accepted the Draft Zonal Master Plan of SGNP through a GR dated 20th March 2026. The final ZMP is of 387 pages and there is no noting on if anything has been changed. Citizens will need considerable time to analyze the plan."

"We also express our concern in releasing such critical plans only in English. This excludes thousands of Adivasis and regional language-speaking citizens such as Marathi from accessing the plan. Tribal communities had also demanded the plan in Marathi at the draft stage. The demand still remains unmet. At the outset, the final plan also says 'Draft Master Plan' on several pages, raising serious doubts on scrutiny, drafting and application of mind to finalize the document."

An activist from Save SGNP group Nishant Bangera said, "The plan has been released despite hundreds of citizens still waiting for their public hearing by BMC. The zonal master plan of SGNP is non-consulted and non-inclusive. We also urge citizen groups and experts to study the final plan and share their observations with public at the earliest."

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