Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 14th Accused In Juhu Filmmaker Firing Case; Arzu Bishnoi Link Surfaces Again

In a significant breakthrough in the firing incident at a filmmaker’s residence in Juhu, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 14th accused in the case. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant breakthrough in the firing incident at a filmmaker’s residence in Juhu, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 14th accused in the case. The accused, identified as Pradeep Radhamohan Sharma alias Golu Pandit (20), was apprehended on March 21 from the Bah Police Station limits in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. During interrogation, the name of Arzu Bishnoi has once again surfaced. According to police sources, Golu Pandit revealed that Arzu Bishnoi an alleged close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was in contact with a member of the Bishnoi gang in North India. Acting on instructions received through this network, Golu Pandit allegedly recruited shooter Deepak Chandra for carrying out the attack.

Suspected Abroad

Investigators suspect that Arzu Bishnoi is currently hiding abroad. Notably, a social media post claiming responsibility for the firing incident had gone viral soon after the attack, allegedly linked to him.

Police officials stated that Golu Pandit and Arzu Bishnoi are indirectly connected through another absconding accused, who is believed to be a crucial link in the conspiracy. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest this suspect, as his capture is expected to provide greater clarity on Bishnoi’s role and the wider network. However, officials clarified that no concrete direct evidence has yet been established linking Arzu Bishnoi to the crime.

Recruiter's Profile

The probe has also revealed that Golu Pandit played a key role in recruiting the main shooter, identified as Deepak Chandra. A resident of Agra, Pandit had not completed his schooling beyond Class 10 and comes from a farming family. Police sources said he was heavily influenced by videos of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang and aspired to become a notorious criminal.

Further investigation revealed that Pandit had previously been involved in a firing incident in Rajasthan, in which he was arrested. After being released on bail, he absconded and went underground. Following his release from jail, he was allegedly assigned the task of recruiting shooters for the attack at the filmmaker’s residence.

Pandit was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him to police custody till April 1. The case relates to a firing incident that occurred on February 1, 2026, when unidentified persons opened fire at the residence of a film director in Juhu. An FIR was registered at Juhu Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The investigation is being carried out by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch. Initially, 13 accused were arrested in the case. Subsequently, provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were invoked. All previously arrested accused are currently in judicial custody.

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