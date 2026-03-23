Air India Express' Ex-CEO Aloke Singh Joins Competitor IndiGo As CSO Just Four Days After Quitting

Air India Express’ former managing director and chief executive officer, Aloke Singh, joined competitor low-cost carrier IndiGo as the chief strategy officer (CSO), four days after bidding farewell to his previous organisation. | File Pic (Representation Image)

Mumbai: Air India Express’ former managing director and chief executive officer, Aloke Singh, joined competitor low-cost carrier IndiGo as the chief strategy officer (CSO), four days after bidding farewell to his previous organisation.

Five-Year Tenure Ends

Singh left Air India Express on March 19 after his five-year tenure, as per his letter to the airline’s employees, written earlier in March. On Monday, the Board of InterGlobe Aviation – IndiGo’s parent company – announced the appointment of Singh as CSO.

According to IndiGo, Singh will lead the company's long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape. In this role, he will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Three Decades of Experience

Singh has over three decades of aviation industry experience spanning strategy, planning, operations and commercial functions. Prior to AIX, Singh had served as the managing director of Air Asia India. He also served as the chief officer of networking planning at Oman Air and spent 24 years at Air India, leaving as executive director of strategy and planning. He is said to have played a pivotal role in AIX’s transformation, delivering operational improvements and driving rapid growth.

IndiGo's managing director, Rahul Bhatia, said that Singh will report to him for now and will transition to the new chief once the next CEO assumes office. "Aloke brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth. His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth,” he said.

Singh said "I am delighted to join IndiGo at such a pivotal moment for the airline and for Indian aviation broadly. Having redefined India's domestic and short-haul international aviation landscape, IndiGo is taking its ambitions global. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to sharpen our strategic direction, double down on operational excellence and deepen and broaden our markets."