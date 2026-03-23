Maharashtra To Strengthen Emergency Healthcare With Focus On Pregnant Women, 1,737 New Ambulances To Be Added

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to strengthen its emergency healthcare response system, with a special focus on protecting vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar informed the state assembly.

Marathwada Flood Concerns

Responding to a query raised by MLA Prashant Bamb regarding tracking of pregnant women during flood-like situations in the Marathwada region, Abitkar said the health department is working on a dedicated mechanism to ensure effective tracking, timely medical assistance, and access to emergency services.

He noted that during previous flood situations, including in Dharashiv and other affected areas, health teams successfully provided essential services through proper planning, earning positive feedback from citizens.

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Coordination Key

The minister added that the government is continuously working to make healthcare services more robust and inclusive during disasters, with improved coordination between local administration and health machinery.

Highlighting emergency medical services, Abitkar said citizens are being provided quality healthcare through the 108 ambulance service. However, in view of complaints, the government has initiated corrective measures and will soon add 1,737 new ambulances across the state to cater to the growing population.

Replying to another question raised by MLA Gopichand Padalkar, the minister said a probe committee has been constituted to look into issues related to the 108 ambulance service. He assured that strict action will be taken against any agency found violating contractual obligations, including non-compliance with minimum wage laws. The inquiry report is in its final stage, and necessary action will be taken once it is submitted.

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