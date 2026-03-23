Maharashtra Forms Special Study Group To Assess Compensation For Fishermen Affected By Versova–Bandra Sea Link Project

In a relief for fishermen affected by the Versova–Bandra Sea Link project, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a special study group to assess and recommend compensation. |

Mumbai: In a relief for fishermen affected by the Versova–Bandra Sea Link project, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a special study group to assess and recommend compensation.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane at Mantralaya on Monday.

Infrastructure Impact

Discussions focused on the impact of the Versova–Bandra coastal infrastructure project on the livelihoods of fishermen, along with proposed amendments outlined in earlier government resolutions and communications from the Fisheries Commissioner’s office.

Rane stated that the Versova coastal road and the proposed extension up to Vadvan will be executed through MMRDA. In this context, he directed officials to constitute a special study group to evaluate the losses faced by affected fishermen and submit a detailed report within a month.

Path to Fair Compensation

The move is expected to pave the way for fair compensation and provide relief to fishing communities impacted by the ongoing and upcoming coastal development projects.

The meeting was attended by former MLA Kiran Pawaskar, Fisheries Secretary N. Ramaswami, senior officials from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and representatives of various fishermen’s organisations.

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