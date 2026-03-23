Mumbai Police Detain Three Habitual Drug Traffickers Under PIT-NDPS Act; Accused Sent To Central Prisons For One Year

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has detained three habitual drug offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act). |

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police has detained three habitual drug offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PIT-NDPS Act). The accused have been identified as Ahmed Mohammad Shafi Sheikh alias Akbar Khau (42), Mohammad Farid Rehmatulla Sheikh alias Chuha (31) and Sarfaraz Sabir Ali Khan alias Bhura (40)

All three have been detained for a period of one year for their continued involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Ghatkopar Unit Action

The action was initiated by the Ghatkopar Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 8(c) read with 22(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were actively involved in the trafficking of Mephedrone (MD).

Charge sheets have already been filed in court in the said case. Despite being released on bail in previous cases, the accused repeatedly resumed drug trafficking, prompting preventive detention action.

Approval Process

A proposal for their preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act was submitted to the competent authority—Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Government of Maharashtra. After approval, detention orders were issued.

The accused were subsequently taken into custody and lodged in different central prisons:

Ahmed Sheikh was sent to Nagpur Central Prison on March 6, 2026

Mohammad Sheikh was sent to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Prison on March 14, 2026

Sarfaraz Khan was sent to Amravati Central Prison on March 22, 2026

Police records indicate that all three accused are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them under the NDPS Act across various police stations in Mumbai, including Kurla, V.B. Nagar, Worli Unit, and others.

Their involvement spans several years, with repeated offences related to possession and trafficking of narcotic substances, particularly Mephedrone.

Officials stated that in 2026 alone, six accused involved in narcotics trade have been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, as part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city. The Anti-Narcotics Cell continues to monitor and act against repeat offenders to dismantle drug networks operating in Mumbai.

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