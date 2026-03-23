Mumbai News: MNS Members Booked For Threatening Vandalism At Mulund Cinema Hall After Moviegoer Disturbance Escalates

A minor altercation between a moviegoer and staff at a cinema hall in Mulund East escalated into a larger controversy, with police registering a case against members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly threatening vandalism. | AI

Mumbai: A minor altercation between a moviegoer and staff at a cinema hall in Mulund East escalated into a larger controversy, with police registering a case against members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly threatening vandalism.

Accused Named

According to the Navghar police, the incident occurred at N.Y. Cinema in Mulund East. The accused include MNS office bearers Mahendra Umbarkar (branch president), Vandana Patil (women’s wing president), Pravin Raut, along with 10–15 party workers, and a moviegoer identified as Mohit Mansukhani.

As per the FIR filed by complainant Jitendra Tayde, 28, a team leader at the cinema, the issue began on March 20 during an evening screening of the film Dhurandhar. Mansukhani allegedly caused disturbance inside the theatre by dancing during the screening and later speaking loudly on his phone despite repeated warnings from staff.

Queue-Jumping Row

During the interval, Mansukhani allegedly argued with food counter employees after attempting to break the queue and demanding priority service. When staff intervened, he began recording a video, alleging misconduct by the cinema staff.

The situation further escalated into a heated argument between Mansukhani and an employee, Piyush Shigwan. Although tensions briefly rose, the matter was settled at the time.

Next Morning Escalation

However, the following morning, Mansukhani returned to the cinema accompanied by MNS members. They allegedly demanded that Shigwan be brought before them and made to apologise. The group also allegedly threatened to vandalise the theatre premises, creating a tense atmosphere.

Cinema management alerted the police, following which the group left the premises after submitting a memorandum.

Based on Tayde’s complaint, Navghar police have registered a case under Section 37(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

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