Maharashtra Govt Assures Housing Ownership To Mumbai Sanitation Workers Under New Scheme, Averting Planned Protest

The assurance was given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a meeting with a delegation of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, facilitated by Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode. |

Mumbai: In a major relief for sanitation workers in Mumbai, the state government has assured housing ownership under the proposed ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shram Safalya Awas Yojana’.

CM Fadnavis Steps In

The assurance was given by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following a meeting with a delegation of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, facilitated by Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded immediate implementation of government resolutions issued in 2008 and 2015 regarding housing for sanitation workers. Responding positively, Fadnavis assured that 50 percent of newly constructed houses by the municipal corporation will be allotted to sanitation workers with ownership rights. He also stated that the scheme will be formally announced in the upcoming legislative session.

Protest Averted

The development comes amid plans by the Municipal Mazdoor Union to stage a protest at Azad Maidan on March 23. However, the agitation was averted after Bansode intervened and facilitated discussions with the Chief Minister.

Officials said that around 12,200 new houses have been constructed as part of the rehabilitation of 36 municipal colonies in Mumbai. With the decision to allocate half of these units to sanitation workers, thousands of families are expected to benefit from stable housing.

Union representatives, including Ashok Jadhav, Vaman Kaviskar, and Hindurao Jadhav, were present at the meeting.

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