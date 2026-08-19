CM Devendra Fadnavis Gets Power To Override Ministers' Decisions In Public Interest Under New Maharashtra Rules

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: In a major political development in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been granted greater legal powers to intervene in and override decisions taken by any ministers in the state.

According to a recent Indian Express report, the state government has officially notified the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business, 2026, replacing the previous 1975 rules governing the functioning of the state government. The new rules allow the CM to intervene in a minister’s decision if it is considered to be in the public interest.

Move follows Bombay High Court ruling

The Mahayuti government's move comes three years after the Bombay High Court ruled that the CM did not have the power under the then-existing rules to review or modify a decision taken by the minister in charge of a department.

In its March 3, 2023 order, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court was hearing a case involving the Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank. The then-Cooperation Minister Atul Save had permitted the bank to proceed with recruitment to fill vacant posts. However, then-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde subsequently ordered a stay on the recruitment.

The bank challenged Shinde’s decision before the Bombay High Court. The court quashed the CM’s order, ruling that under the 1975 Rules of Business, the Chief Minister did not have supervisory powers to review or modify a decision taken by the minister in charge of the concerned department.

New rules expand CM's powers

Under the newly notified rules, however, the CM has now been explicitly given such powers. Rule 13(5) allows the Chief Minister, except in judicial matters, to override a decision taken by any minister if the intervention is in the public interest and the reasons are recorded in writing.

While the Fadnavis government has ruled out any political motive behind the amendment, the move has triggered discussion in political circles, with some linking it to reported differences between the Mahayuti allies, particularly between Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in