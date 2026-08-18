‘Chief Minister Should Visit Hinjawadi’: Aaditya Thackeray Launches Scathing Attack On CM Devendra Fadnavis, Calls Him ‘Alice In Wonderland’ | X/@AUThackeray

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the poor infrastructure in Hinjawadi. He said the government was ignoring basic problems such as potholes, traffic congestion, water supply, electricity and garbage. Thackeray called Fadnavis “Alice in Wonderland”, saying the chief minister believes everything is working well while people continue to struggle with basic facilities.

Thackeray visited the Hinjawadi IT Park, inspected potholes and interacted with residents, employees and engineers. He said the area was facing an “absolute collapse of infrastructure” and warned that continued problems could force companies to leave and lead to job losses. “You can see the IT sector people are suffering because of traffic and the lack of infrastructure. There is an absolute collapse of infrastructure here,” Thackeray said.

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‘No New Company In Hinjawadi’

He said around 15 to 20 lakh people depend on the IT sector in the Hinjawadi area. However, they continue to face long traffic jams, poor roads and a lack of footpaths. Thackeray said travelling between Hinjawadi Phase 3 and Phase 1 can take one and a half to two hours because of traffic congestion. He also claimed that no new company had come to Hinjawadi in the past three to four years because of the poor infrastructure. He said existing companies could also consider moving out if the problems continue.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the issue was not limited to roads. Hinjawadi and surrounding areas also face problems related to electricity, water and garbage. According to Thackeray, three gram panchayats, the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMRDA operate in the area. He alleged that there was no proper coordination between the agencies. “If the Chief Minister wishes, he can align all agencies in a single row and solve the problems of the IT Park and MIDC area in a snap,” Thackeray said.

He said local entrepreneurs, organisations and citizens had met Fadnavis last year to raise the issues. However, he claimed that the situation had remained unchanged. Thackeray urged the chief minister to personally visit Hinjawadi and review the problems. He also suggested monthly meetings to check the progress of different departments. “The chief minister feels everything is fine everywhere. However, he should personally visit Hinjawadi and inspect the area,” he said.

‘State Has To Suffer’

Thackeray also linked the infrastructure crisis to the future of jobs and businesses in Maharashtra. He said efforts were being made globally to attract companies, but poor infrastructure could push industries out of the state. “The bigger issue is that because of infrastructure collapse and corruption, when industries and sectors move out, then there is a huge job loss that the state has to suffer,” he said. He also said that around 20 companies in the Chakan industrial belt were planning to move out. Thackeray said the same situation could develop in Hinjawadi if the government failed to act.

He accused the state government of focusing more on political issues than civic and economic problems. He appealed to the government to put politics aside and protect industries, businesses and jobs. Thackeray also raised concerns over road safety in Hinjawadi. He said residents and employees had repeatedly complained about potholes and claimed that several accidents had taken place. He alleged that an 11-year-old child died in an accident in the area on Monday. The government, he said, should act before more lives are lost.

Uddhav Sena To Protest?

Thackeray said Shiv Sena (UBT) would support a protest planned by residents and IT sector employees on 6th September.

He also criticised the government over the delayed inauguration of the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro. He said testing had been underway for the past few months and questioned why the Metro was waiting for an inauguration date. Thackeray said the government should “put all inauguration drama aside” and start the Metro for commuters. He said the project should be opened on an auspicious date and political leaders could conduct inauguration ceremonies later.

He also criticised Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant over road repairs in Chakan. Thackeray said roads are repaired whenever the minister visits the industrial area but return to their earlier condition after the visit. “The real question is whether the asphalt lasts after he leaves,” Thackeray said. He said a single visit would not solve the problem and urged Fadnavis to personally intervene in the infrastructure issues affecting both Chakan and Hinjawadi.