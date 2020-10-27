Cleaning Competition: NMMC steps up efforts to rank first in the annual survey 

In order to get the first rank in the annual cleanliness survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to involve common people more actively in the process. The civic body will hold a “Cleaning Competition” to encourage individuals and organisations who are doing good work in the field of sanitation and to create inspiration for others through it.

The competition is included for Clean Hotel, Clean School (Private & Non-Municipal), Clean Housing Society/RWA, Clean Market Association, Clean Government Office, and Clean Hospital.

Currently, various measures are being taken to prevent the spread of corona and citizens are being sensitized through various means to follow the rules of health safety such as frequent hand washing, use of masks, maintaining social distance. At the same time, keeping in view the interrelationship between hygiene and health, information, education, dissemination, and public awareness about hygiene are being carried out in a comprehensive manner. Consistent efforts are being made to encourage the residents to carry out waste segregation and processing as well as other sanitary activities and to change the sanitary habits of the citizens by maintaining continuity in these activities.

The competition will mainly focus on waste segregation, on-site treatment of waste, toilet facilities, sanitary infrastructure, and measures and rules for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Organisations wishing to participate in this hygiene competition are required to submit an application to till 30 October 2020. The civic body will also give away cash prizes from Rs 11,000 to Rs 51,000 for different categories.

Navi Mumbai jumped four positions from the previous year’s ranking and bagged the third position in the annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020.