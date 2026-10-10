CJP Protest: Air India Passengers Recount Delay After Dipke, Ranka Detained At Delhi Airport |VIDEO |

Passengers aboard an Air India flight from Mumbai to Delhi on Saturday recounted how they were allegedly prevented from disembarking the plane even after landing, while security personnel detained Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to reporters, a passenger travelling on the same flight as Dipke said personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Police were present during the detention.

Delhi: A passenger on the flight from which CJP leaders were detained at IGI Airport says, "I was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi on an Air India flight...They were detained right from the flight. CISF personnel and Delhi Police were there. They detained him and took him away, and only after that did we leave." — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

“They were detained right from the flight. CISF personnel and Delhi Police were there,” the passenger said.

Passengers allege delay in disembarking

He claimed that passengers were not allowed to disembark until Dipke had been taken away.

“They detained him and took him away, and only after that did we leave,” he added.

Another passenger expressed frustration over the alleged delay and inconvenience caused by the police action.

He claimed that passengers had to wait inside the aircraft after landing while police personnel detained the CJP leaders. According to him, slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” could be heard from the front of the aircraft.

Passenger questions protest methods

Questioning the disruption to passengers, he said protests should not cause inconvenience to ordinary travellers.

When a reporter asked whether the removal of voters' names from electoral rolls was acceptable, the passenger replied, “No, of course not.”

“There are ways in which protests are held. But their protests are causing inconveniences to normal citizens. If normal people start protesting like this for every issue, then courts across the country should be shut down,” he said.

Referring to the alleged deletion of names from electoral rolls, the passenger said the matter should be addressed by the government and the Supreme Court.

“What will these people do?” he asked.

CJP leaders reportedly detained in Delhi

Dipke and Ranka were reportedly detained after their flight arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. They were travelling to attend the CJP's planned demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protesters at Jantar Manatar are demanding Kumar's resignation amid opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, security was tightened around Jantar Mantar in view of the demonstrations.