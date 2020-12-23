Civic official held for taking ₹5,600 bribe in Ambernath

An inspector from the Ambernath Municipal Council’s tax department was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,600 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), an official said.

Based on a complaint, the ACB's Thane unit nabbed Devisingh Patil, 54, a tax inspector with the civic body, on Tuesday, the official said.

"Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap following the tip-off and caught official while receiving Rs. 5,600 from the victim. Patil had demanded the bribe from the complainant for revised taxation of the latter's house. The complainant then approached the anti-corruption department in Thane," said the official.

"However, the plan to trap Patil, did not succeed on Monday. On Tuesday the officials again reached the spot and laid a trap against the official who was caught red handed while accepting the bribe," added official.

According to the police official, Patil tried to defend himself by throwing the money away. However, he was arrested by the Thane's ACB team. A case has been registered against Patil, at the Ambernath police station. Further investigation is on.