City wakes up waterlogged

Several parts of Mumbai woke up to waterlogging and traffic on Thursday morning after receiving barely two hours of moderate rainfall between 9 am to 11. However, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials stated that, by afternoon, water had receded.

India Meteorological Deparment's (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded 49.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday, while its Santacruz observatory recorded 47 mm rain during the same period.

Traffic snarls

Chronic spots, including Hindmata and TT Circle in Dadar, Gandhi Market in King’s Circle, Road Number 24 in Sion, Shanmukhananda Hall in Matunga, BPT colony in Antop Hill, SIES college in Mulund and Mankhurd railway station, were most affected. According to a senior BMC official, traffic was only diverted from King’s Circle and Road Number 24 in Sion. "Water receded in an hour. By afternoon, these areas were clear. We have managed to do that despite the pandemic," said a senior official from the civic body’s disaster management unit.

A traffic police official said that traffic police personnel were already deployed at several junctions in the city to steer clear the traffic and ensure smooth vehicular movement.