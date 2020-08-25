City gets IMD green signal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a green alert for Mumbai, on Sunday, for the next few days, forecasting light rainfall and generally cloudy skies. The weather over Mumbai and its suburbs is cloudy and pleasant and there is no significant rain activity over the city until the end of this month, said IMD bulletin.

"After a long break, Mumbai saw Sunshine today and it was a very pleasant day with light rains in between. Mumbai rains are likely to be subdued for a couple of days. Enjoy the change till the end of this month," tweeted KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD (western region).

IMD, in its bulletin, stated that the southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea and could result in an increase in rainfall over the next week. Fishermen across northern and southern Maharashtra have been asked not to venture into high seas.

According to private weather agency Skymet, rain activities will once again increase over Mumbai and its suburbs by the evening of August 27. Meteorologists from Skymet said, "These on and off moderate showers will continue until September 1. Isolated heavy spells are also possible during that period and waterlogging in low lying areas cannot be ruled out. But these rain activities will not be very heavy to disrupt normal day to day life. There will not be much discomfort to Mumbaikars, as the weather will become very comfortable over Mumbai and suburbs."

"Mumbai has already surpassed its seasonal average of rainfall. These upcoming rains will help to restore the water level of lakes, which are the lifeline for Mumbai," experts from Skymet said. Mumbai received more than 1,000 mm of rainfall throughout August so far. After heavy showers over the catchment areas, the water stock in all seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai and its suburbs has reached 93.91% of its total capacity.

"On October 1, 2020, we imposed a 20 per cent water cut across the city. The same was reduced to 10 per cent last week after the water levels in the lakes crossed 90 per cent. Once the water level crosses over 95 percent, we will review the live storage and stock in the lakes and think about discontinuing the 10 percent water cut too," said P Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner.

Meanwhile, the city witnessed six incidents of tree uprootings/branches falling and three incidents of short circuits across the city. However, no casualties were reported due to the same.