City court rejects youth’s bail in fake e-pass case

A sessions court last Thursday rejected the bail plea of a 24-year-old who was booked by the Kurla Railway police for forging essential services train passes and deceiving the railway authorities.

While denying him bail, Additional Sessions Judge DE Kothalikar said in his judgment that on perusal of documents it appears that Dushyant Soundalkar, the accused, had forged the e-pass and identity card. His hard-disk had been seized from him. The court said further that at this stage, it would not be just to exercise discretion in his favour till the report of the police officer on completion of investigation is submitted as required under Section 173 of the Cr PC.

As per the prosecution case, Soundalkar’s role was revealed by a co-accused. A woman, who had been using the forged e-pass and was arrested, had revealed that she had got it from the co-accused. This co-accused, the police claim, had revealed that he had got the forged pass and ID from Soundalkar.

The Virar-resident had claimed bail stating that he is falsely implicated and was arrested only on the statements of the co-accused. The police had opposed his bail plea and told the court that he and the co-accused had forged e-passes and cheated the railways and the government and hence his bail must be rejected.