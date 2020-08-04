City cops seek legal view on Bihar’s parallel probe

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has sought legal opinion on whether the Bihar police can hold parallel investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said CP Param Bir Singh. He said the Bihar police should have transferred the case to the city police. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police investigation is progressing in the right direction, in a professional manner.

Singh at the outset made it clear that there was no question of non-cooperation with the Bihar police team which is in the city in connection with the SSR’s death case. He informed that the investigation by the Mumbai police is in the right direction. He added that the case is being investigated from all possible angles. “What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.

Officials from the Bihar Police team in Mumbai had last week said that they will also probe the alleged suicide of his former manager Disha Salian.

Inspector General of Police (Patna zone) Sanjay Singh, had said, “We are going to investigate the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, and will also question his friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, who was staying with the actor for the past one year."

The Bihar Police FIR, based on Sushant Singh's father's complaint, has alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from the actor's account.

However, Singh countered that figure. “During the probe, we found that he had Rs 18 crore in his account, of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty's account has been found, we are still investigating,"

Singh said. "Her (Rhea) statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times. I can't comment about her whereabouts," he said in response to the Patna police team's claim that the actor could not be found.

Singh also questioned the Bihar police inquiry, saying Sushant Singh's father, sister and brother-in-law recorded their statement on June 16, two days after his death, but never expressed any suspicion.