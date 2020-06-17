City-based NGO provides oxygen for COVID-19 patients

Many of COVID-19 infected patients have succumbed due to the unavailability of oxygen cylinders on time. Considering the problem of inadequate oxygen cylinders for common Mumbaikars, Mumbai-based NGO `Nobody Ever Sleeps Hungry (NESH)' has started a service of providing oxygen cylinders to patients suffering from COVID-19.

NESH is providing the services within the city limits of Mumbai. It has being do so for the last 10 months and, till date, it has also provided food and rations to a record 60 lakh stranded migrant labourers, who were stuck in different parts of the city amid the nationwide lockdown.

The services could be availed with only Rs 400, which is the refilling cost of the cylinders, and NESH volunteers will deliver the cylinders once they are contacted at 022-23466520 and 022-23471189.