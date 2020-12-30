Citing COVID-19 symptoms, Eknath Khadse seeks 15 days to appear before ED in Pune land deal case

Citing COVID-19 symptoms, Khadse has sought 15 days time to appear before the ED. The result of his COVID-19 test is awaited, Khadse reportedly told the central agency.

Khadse, considered the No 2 in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government, had resigned in the wake of charges of corruption and misuse of power.

What is the Pune land deal case?

The ED is conducting an enquiry under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. The agency probe will revolve around the deal and if there are any proceeds of crime. The PMLA defines proceeds of crime as “any property derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, by any person as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence or the value of any such property”.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Pune and Nashik, the Income Tax Department and the Justice Dinkar Zoting Commission had conducted inquiries in this matter. I had submitted all papers and extended my cooperation during probes,’’ said Khadse. He further added that the land deal is worth Rs 5 crore as per the ready recknor rates.