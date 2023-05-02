CIDCO slaps notices to 529 illegal structures across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has slapped notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MR&TP), 1966, on as many as 252 illegal structures. These structures came up in the last couple of years.

The illegal structures have come up on plots reserved for public amenities, and open spaces, as well as 12.5% allotment to project-affected persons and grounds, within the jurisdiction of local bodies such as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Uran Municipal Council (UMC).

277 buildings fall under NMMC remaining under PMC & UMC

As per the list available with the town planning department of CIDCO, of 529 illegal structures, 277 buildings fall under NMMC and the remaining 225 structures are under the PMC and UMC jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Cidco has also warned prospective home buyers to refrain from any property transaction in these unauthorised constructions.

All the illegal structures have been given 15 days to remove the structure themselves else the planning agency will demolish and collect charges. According to a CIDCO official, it has already demolished some structures in the last few weeks in order to clear encroachments, and action will soon be initiated against the remaining constructions.

“Since a large number of housing projects are coming up across the city, especially in the developing nodes, many unauthorised constructions have also mushroomed,” said a CIDCO official. In order to prevent anyone from getting trapped in such projects, the list has been released.

Commencement certificate

According to CIDCO officials, the whole process of giving the commencement certificate has been made online and anyone can check with plot numbers. “Buyer can check about the legality of a project,” said a CIDCO official.

Rajeev Mishra, a civic activist whose PIL unearthed over 90 illegal buildings on MIDC land in Navi Mumbai said that the exact number of illegal structurescan be much more than this number. “These structures might have come up in the last couple of years,” said Mishra. However, he added that home buyers need to be cautious. “It has been noticed that many home buyers know that a project is illegal. But they are ready to invest,” said Mishra.

