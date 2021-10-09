Chipi airport inauguration: Union minister Narayan Rane and Uddhav Thackeray share stage for first time after 'slapgate' - Watch video

Since he was arrested for his 'slap' remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Narayan Rane and CM Udhav Thackeray both shared the stage today during the inauegration of Chipi airport.

The Chipi airport was formally inaugurated today by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, along with Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Narayan Rane. Scindia attended the event online while others will be present physically in the event.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present.

Earlier, Both Rane and Shiv Sena were earlier engaged in a verbal duel over the date of inauguration. However, it was later clarified that it would take place on October 9.

However, Rane on the eve of the inauguration, targeted Shiv Sena, claiming that it did not have any contribution to the airport development. He went on to add that he was the driving force behind the construction of the airport which is expected to boost the tourism and economy in Sindhudurg district.

All you need to know about 'slapgate'

Rane was arrested in August from the Ratnagiri district following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

The Union minister was also produced before a magistrate at Mahad in Raigad.

The court while granting bail to Rane on a surety of Rs 15,000 directed him to appear at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Alibaug (Raigad) on August 30 and September 13.

Rane faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.

The FIR at Mahad was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

Watch the video of the Chipi airport inaugeration here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:56 PM IST