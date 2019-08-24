Child workers rescued from garages in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: In continuance with their intensive drive launched against child labour, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police have apprehended two garage owners for engaging minor boys at their establishments in Bhayandar.

The team, headed by Assistant Police Inspector Devidas Handore, rescued two minor boys (aged 15 and 16 years) who were made to work in unsafe conditions at two different garages in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) on Friday.

Apart from slapping the recently amended sections of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, a case under sections 75 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (Care And Protection of Children) and section 374 of the IPC has been registered against the garage owners who confessed to have deployed the children for cheap labour, said the police. Further investigations were on.