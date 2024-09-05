Chhattisgarh: NRI’s Father Duped Over ₹1 Crore Via Online Fraud | Representative Image

Raipur/Bhilai: Father of an NRI duped of more than Rs 1 crore via online transaction by a fraudster whose posed himself as an investigation officer assigned to probe a banking fraud. The issue come into light in Bhilai, following a complaint filed by the Non-Resident Indian (NRI). The fraudster posed himself as a CBI officer and deceived the father of the NRI, leading to a significant financial loss.

The victim NRI has been identified as, Sukhdev Singh (48), a resident of Sector 10, Road 23, Quarter 15A, Bhilai, works in a private company in America. His father, Sukhchain Singh Bhui (77), a retired BSP employee, lives with his mother in Sector 10, Bhilai.

According to the complaint lodged at Bhilai Nagar Police Station, Sukhchain Singh received a WhatsApp call on May 24, 2024, from an individual claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller alleged that a fraud investigation was underway at the bank where Singh held an account and requested bank details for verification purposes.

Between June 1, 2024, and August 13, 2024, Singh transferred a total of ₹1,90,0000 to the fraudster’s account in seven separate RTGS transactions. The transfers were made as follows:

₹4,00,000 to Axis Bank, Dumraon on June 1, 2024

₹9,90,000 to Axis Bank, Dumraon on June 7, 2024

₹20,00,000 to HDFC Bank on June 24, 2024

₹15,00,000 to HDFC Bank on July 9, 2024

₹20,00,000 to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bharuch on July 31, 2024

₹15,00,000 to Bank of Maharashtra on August 13, 2024

Sukhdev Singh discovered the scam upon returning to India when his father informed him about the transactions. Learning about the fraudulent transactions from his father, he promptly reported the matter to the police.

Bhilai Nagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.