Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine

CBI investigates SECL ₹6.1 crore fraud involving Jampali Open Cast Mine in Chhattisgarh

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two accused including Sr. Surveyor, (then colliery Surveyor), Jampali Open Cast Mine (OCM), Raigarh Area (Chhattishgarh) and partner of a private construction company.

It was alleged that South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur floated Tender for the work of Hiring of Heavy Earth Moving Machine (HEMM) for Over Burden (OB) Removal, its allied activities and Earth work for garland drain as per the directive of management / Engineer-in-charge of Jampali OCM (Open Cast Mine), Raigarh Area, Chhattisgarh and this work was awarded to joint venture two private construction companies .

It was further alleged that accused Sr. Surveyor, (then colliery Surveyor), Jampali OCM, Raigarh Area by abusing his official position entered criminal conspiracy with another accused (reported dead), proprietor of a private Company & partner (accused) of another private construction company, falsified the record of OBR (Overburden removal) quantity and on the basis of falsified record, an excess payment was made to the said joint venture companies with an intention to cheat SECL of an amount of Rs. 6,10,26,141/-(Approx.)

Searches are being conducted by CBI today at premises of accused in District Umaria (MP) and Raipur (Chhattishgarh).