 Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine

Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore Tender Fraud At Jampali Open Cast Mine

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two accused including Sr. Surveyor, (then colliery Surveyor), Jampali Open Cast Mine (OCM), Raigarh Area (Chhattishgarh) and partner of a private construction company.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
CBI investigates SECL ₹6.1 crore fraud involving Jampali Open Cast Mine in Chhattisgarh | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two accused including Sr. Surveyor, (then colliery Surveyor), Jampali Open Cast Mine (OCM), Raigarh Area (Chhattishgarh) and partner of a private construction company.

It was alleged that South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur floated Tender for the work of Hiring of Heavy Earth Moving Machine (HEMM) for Over Burden (OB) Removal, its allied activities and Earth work for garland drain as per the directive of management / Engineer-in-charge of Jampali OCM (Open Cast Mine), Raigarh Area, Chhattisgarh and this work was awarded to joint venture two private construction companies .

It was further alleged that accused Sr. Surveyor, (then colliery Surveyor), Jampali OCM, Raigarh Area by abusing his official position entered criminal conspiracy with another accused (reported dead), proprietor of a private Company & partner (accused) of another private construction company, falsified the record of OBR (Overburden removal) quantity and on the basis of falsified record, an excess payment was made to the said joint venture companies with an intention to cheat SECL of an amount of Rs. 6,10,26,141/-(Approx.)

Read Also
Kolkata: CBI Arrests RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Over 'Financial Irregularities';...
article-image

Searches are being conducted by CBI today at premises of accused in District Umaria (MP) and Raipur (Chhattishgarh).

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior Regions
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Light Rain For City, Heavy Rain For Maharashtra's Interior Regions
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Navi Mumbai: Wagon R Motorist Assaults School Bus Driver In Front Of Students After Minor Collision In Kamothe
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO
UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At...

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors Stage Overnight Sit-In At Lalbazar, Demand Police...

ICICI Bank Denies Congress Allegations Of ₹16.8 Crore Payments To SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri...

ICICI Bank Denies Congress Allegations Of ₹16.8 Crore Payments To SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri...

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Unveils List Of 16 Candidates, Appeals For Voter Participation

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Unveils List Of 16 Candidates, Appeals For Voter Participation

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Yet Another JJP Rebel MLA Babli Joins BJP

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Yet Another JJP Rebel MLA Babli Joins BJP