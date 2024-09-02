 Kolkata: CBI Arrests RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Over 'Financial Irregularities'; Video Surfaces
Kolkata: CBI Arrests RG Kar Hospital Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Over 'Financial Irregularities'; Video Surfaces

Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
CBI arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh on Monday, September 2 | IANS

Kolkata, September 2: The CBI on Monday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

He was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested.

The hospital's former deputy superintendent Dr Akhtar Ali had lodged complaints of financial irregularities on multiple counts at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

Ghosh was asked to go on leave by the state government after the murder of the trainee doctor came to light.

