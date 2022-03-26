e-Paper Get App
Chhattisgarh: Congress Secretary Vikash Gajbhiye arrested for sexual assault in Rajnandgaon

The accused was booked under section 376 and other relevant sections of IPC.

AVDHESH MALLICK | Updated on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Police arrested a senior Congress leader for allegedly sexually assaulting a married woman in Rajnandgaon district.

The accused was identified as Vikash Gajbhiye, Secretary of District Congress Committee (Urban) Rajnandgaon.

According to Shakti Singh, SHO of Chikhli Police Station a lady filed a complained against the Congress leader accusing him that he raped her and threatened her and her husband of serious life consequences if they inform anybody about the incident.

Meanwhile, after the complaint was filed, police arrested the accused and the case is under investigation, the SHO said.

The accused was booked under section 376 and other relevant sections of IPC.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:38 PM IST