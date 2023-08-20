Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Clocks Serve As A Testament To History

CSMT clock | FPJ

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stands not just as a railway station, but as a living testament to history, with its collection of 26 meticulously maintained heritage clocks. These clocks, which have gracefully stood the test of time, are more than mere timekeepers; they are symbolic relics that bridge the past and the present.

Led by a devoted horologist, a team is entrusted with the intricate maintenance and tuning of these British-era timepieces. Among them, four distinct clocks shine as major attractions, capturing the fascination of both travelers and history enthusiasts alike. Among these heritage pieces, an impressive 23 clocks proudly bear the John Walker brand.

A reminder of CSMT's importance

One standout timepiece, positioned atop the CSMT Heritage Building, not only ensures punctuality but also stands as a beacon of Mumbai's rich heritage. Its precise movement serves as a reminder of the station's importance in the city's narrative.

CSMT clock | FPJ

Adding to the charm is the Star Chamber Mini Tower Clock, a diminutive yet elegant creation that captures attention with its timeless design. It echoes an era when craftsmanship was paramount.

Strategically positioned in front of platforms 2 & 3, and 4 & 5, two synchronised heritage clocks aid travelers in navigating the bustling platforms. Their coordinated movement reflects the railway station's operational efficiency and seamless coordination.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, beautifully encapsulated the significance of these clocks, stating that they pay homage to the architectural marvel that is CSMT. With their intricate mechanisms and enduring designs, they serve as a testament to the passage of time and the legacy that continues to thrive.

Rare opportunity to connect with Mumbai's history

Visitors to CSMT are fortunate to witness these historical timekeepers in action, a rare opportunity to connect with Mumbai's storied past while embracing the importance of precision and punctuality in a rapidly evolving world.

As these heritage clocks perpetuate their role of timekeeping and captivate hearts, they stand tall as a tribute to the magnificence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Their presence is a reminder that time moves unforgivingly forward, leaving behind a legacy that withstands the ages.

CSMT clock | FPJ

"The clocks positioned at the centre of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Heritage Building is an example of excellence in workmanship by the British timekeepers who crafted this masterpiece in 1888, the clock has been showing time to Mumbai for the past 135 years. This mechanical clock with a diameter of 9 feet having a weight of 150 kg lifted by iron chain, connected over iron spindle, guiding thewheel, pullies, and gear system. 150 kg weight drives the main wheel, which in turn drive the hands of clock accordingly, with the help of reduction gears. Hands are made up of copper. Clock front panel is made up of acrylic sheet to maintain transparent feature and remain visible at night, while it is back lit by 5 mercury light bulb," said an official.

CSMT clock | FPJ

"It’s main wheel consisting of wound iron chain on its spindle, need to be rotated once in a week, also called keying the clock, with the help of handle, to balance the height of hanging weight. Regular maintenance of this clock consists of Oiling and greasing of every part," he added.

Similarly, mini tower clock has diameter of 3.28 feet or 1 meter. Construction and Operational features are same as CSMT heritage centre clock. This clock is located at Star Chamber. This clock consists of 50 kg weight driving the main wheel and two pulley based gear system.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)