Mumbai News: Non-Operational Baggage Scanner at CSMT Raises Concerns Over Passenger Safety | FPJ

Mumbai: In a worrying development concerning passenger safety, the baggage scanner machine at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), considered one of the busiest railway stations in the country, has been non-operational for several months. The malfunctioning scanner, responsible for inspecting passenger baggage, has raised significant security concerns among commuters.

Commuters, alarmed by the lapse in passenger security, have voiced their concerns and demanded the swift repair of the malfunctioning baggage scanner. They are urging railway authorities to take immediate action to restore the scanner's functionality. The proper functioning of the baggage scanner is crucial for detecting prohibited items or security threats within passenger luggage.

CSMT's huge footfall

"CSMT, serving as the headquarters of the Central Railway, plays a crucial role in the nation's rail network. It manages over a thousand trains daily, including local services and mail express trains. With a daily footfall of over 10 lakh passengers, ensuring the station's security arrangements is of utmost importance," stated Siddhesh Lad (42), a Vikhroli resident and regular CR commuter.

"The non-operational baggage scanner, situated at the entrance of the main line platforms, has created a significant gap in the station's security system. Despite the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) security personnel and various security equipment, the absence of a properly functioning scanner has caused worry among passengers," he emphasized.

Another passenger, Sukesh Jain (48), who resides in Ghatkopar, alleged that several metal detector frames installed at CSMT consistently emit beeping sounds. However, due to a limited number of security staff for verification and checks, many passengers are questioning the effectiveness of these security measures.

Authorities in process of procuring new baggage scanner machines

A senior official of Central Railway's acknowledged the issue and confirmed that the metal detector frame and handheld metal detector equipment remain operational. The baggage scanner machine, on the other hand, is facing technical problems. To address this critical gap in security, the railway authorities have initiated the process of procuring new baggage scanner machines.

"The X-ray baggage scanner machines, which have completed their codal life, are in the process of being replaced. The procurement of new machines is underway, and the installation of these machines is expected shortly," he said.