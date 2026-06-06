Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shivrajyabhishek Din: Grand Celebrations At Raigad, Fort Adorned With Rich Decor To Commemorate Maratha King's Coronation Day - VIDEOS

Mumbai: Grand celebrations were held across Raigad on Saturday to mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Shivrajyabhishek Din. On this day in 1674, Shivaji Maharaj was crowned at Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha Empire. Meanwhile, several dignitaries were present at the fort for the occasion, including Sambhaji Raje, Yuvraj Kumar Shahaji Raje, Rohit Pawar, Aniket Tatkare and others.

Several videos that have gone viral on the internet show a massive crowd celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm and pride. The fort was also adorned with flowers, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, while interacting with the media, said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great leader who established a rule where everyone was respected.

"He set a magnificent example of upholding the dignity of our land... It is our duty to carry forward his ideology... We prayed to him that, just as he fought against Mughal rule, we too might gain the strength to fight against the Mughal-like BJP government," said Pawar.

He further stated that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whom he described as a great leader of his time, faced immense difficulties due to what he termed a "Manuwadi mindset."

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Speaking further about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Pawar said that he too had to endure numerous hardships. "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj also faced hardships, and social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar also faced such challenges... That ideology states that women should be treated merely as objects; indeed, if you look at the situation in this state, atrocities against women are rampant," he said.

Cheif Minister pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On the occasion, messages and tributes poured in from several leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Taking to his X account (formerly twitter), Fadnavis said, "Salutations to the visionary and indomitable founder of Hindavi Swarajya, the greatest King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din!"

He further wrote, "Honouring the unparalleled legacy of the greatest King, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Shivrajyabhishek Din!"

Security heightened amid celebrations at Fort

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal spoke about the security arrangements at Raigad Fort. Interacting with the media, she said, "This year marks the 353rd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. We have deployed approximately 1,200 police personnel, 150 officers, one SRPF company, 250 Home Guards and three RCP units. Our teams are stationed at various locations within the fort, and traffic arrangements have also been made."

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The heightened security comes amid large scale celebrations being held at Raigad Fort.

The coronation ceremony held in 1674 was not merely a ceremonial event but a formal declaration of the sovereign and independent Maratha state, known as Hindavi Swarajya.

Moreover, upon his coronation, Shivaji Maharaj officially assumed the title of "Chhatrapati," which meant the supreme sovereign and protector of his people.

