Lakhs Gather At Raigad Fort For 352nd Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj On June 6 |

Navi Mumbai: Lakhs of devotees have gathered at Raigad Fort for the 352nd Shivrajyabhishek ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which will be celebrated on June 6. Authorities have put extensive security and transport arrangements in place, deploying 1,443 police personnel, 145 police officers, 250 Home Guards, five bomb detection squads, an SRP platoon, two RCP teams, and a QRT unit to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Security Blanket

Organised annually by the Akhil Bharatiya Shivrajyabhishek Mahotsav Committee, the celebration has evolved into a major public festival, attracting devotees from across Maharashtra, other parts of India, and abroad. The two-day event commenced on June 5 and features traditional programmes including swordsmanship displays, Shahiri performances, and the ceremonial procession of the palanquin.

The ceremony commemorates the historic coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which took place at Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674. To preserve the memory of this landmark event, the committee began observing the coronation anniversary according to the original date, with grand celebrations held every year on June 5 and 6.

Traditional Programmes

This year’s event is being held in the presence of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati and Shahajiraje Chhatrapati. The fort has come alive with chants of “Jai Shivaji,” creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere across the historic site.

The programme includes flag worship ceremonies, cultural performances by folk artists, the arrival of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s palanquin at the royal court area, and the main coronation re-enactment ceremony.

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Royal Presence

Considering the massive turnout, the administration has arranged drinking water facilities, electricity supply, sanitation services, and other essential amenities. To manage transportation, a parking facility has been established at Konzar, from where state transport buses are ferrying devotees to the fort.

According to depot manager Ritesh Phulpagare, 125 buses from the Mahad depot have been deployed for the event, while additional buses have been provided by the Mangaon and Roha depots to handle the influx of visitors.

The celebrations have transformed Raigad Fort into a sea of saffron flags and enthusiastic devotees, with the historic site witnessing one of its largest annual gatherings for the Shivrajyabhishek festival.

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