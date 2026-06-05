Train Services Disrupted At Panvel Junction After Signalling Cables Allegedly Cut By Unidentified Persons On Friday Evening | Representational Image

Mumbai: Train services in and around Panvel railway station were affected on Friday evening after signalling cables were allegedly cut and damaged by unidentified persons, leading to a major signalling failure in the yard area.

Disruption Timeline

The disruption began at around 6:14 pm when multiple signals and tracks stopped functioning due to damage to signalling cables near Kilometer 47/20. Railway officials said several important signals, including those connected to Panvel yard operations, failed to initiate, impacting train movements on both arrival and departure routes.

According to railway sources, technical teams were immediately deployed to the site after the fault was detected. Preliminary information suggests that unknown persons may have cut and damaged the cables, resulting in the failure of the signalling system. Restoration work is currently underway to repair the damaged network and resume normal operations at the earliest.

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Sabotage Suspected

The incident is significant as Panvel is one of the busiest railway junctions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, handling suburban, long-distance and freight train traffic. Any disruption in its signalling system can have a cascading impact on train schedules across connected routes. Railway authorities are monitoring the situation closely and efforts are being made to minimise delays.

An investigation is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of the cable damage and identify those responsible for the incident.

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