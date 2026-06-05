CBSE Complains To Delhi Police IFSO Unit Over Coordinated Cyber Attacks On Class XII Post-Result Services Portal

Central Board of Secondary Education | X @pariksaguru

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has lodged a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police following a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting its Post-Result Services Portal.

Portal Under Fire

The portal, launched on June 2 to facilitate post-result services for Class XII students, including verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer scripts, came under repeated cyber attacks over the past three days. According to CBSE, the attacks involved large volumes of malicious traffic originating from multiple IP addresses both within India and abroad.

Officials said the apparent objective of the attackers was to disrupt the functioning of the platform, deny access to legitimate users and attempt unauthorised extraction of information. The Board noted that any prolonged disruption could have affected lakhs of students across the country seeking post-result services, leading to public inconvenience and dissatisfaction.

Disruption Motive

In view of the scale and coordinated nature of the attacks, CBSE has sought a detailed investigation and legal action against those responsible. The Board stated that the matter has been referred to the IFSO Unit, which specialises in handling cybercrime and digital security-related cases.

CBSE emphasised that despite the cyber attacks, its systems and databases remained secure. “No data breach, compromise of information or unauthorised access has been detected,” the Board said in a statement.

The Board credited round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response mechanisms for successfully mitigating the attacks. Cybersecurity teams from IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and other Central Government agencies assisted in safeguarding the portal.

CBSE reiterated its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to post-result services and maintaining the security and integrity of students' data.

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