BMC Schools Face Uniform & Textbook Shortage 10 Days Before Reopening, Officials Unable To Confirm Delivery Timeline | File Pic

Mumbai: With just 10 days remaining before schools reopen, uniforms, textbooks and other essential supplies meant for students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run schools are yet to arrive, with officials unable to provide a definite delivery timeline. The procurement has been carried out through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

Procurement Delayed

Traditionally, school uniforms and educational supplies are delivered at least 45 days before the commencement of the academic year. However, this year the process has been delayed, a concern that was raised during the civic body's Standing Committee meeting on Friday.

The BMC has floated a tender worth ₹22 crore for the procurement of school uniforms, sandals, pens, pencils, compass boxes, poster colours, brushes and other items required by students. The contract is intended to cover a two-year period.

Quality Mandate

A proposal presented before the committee recommended that all supplies undergo at least six rounds of quality testing during the contract period. In cases where defects or irregularities are detected, vendors would face penalties amounting to 20 per cent of the procurement cost. Repeated violations could result in blacklisting for three years.

To improve accountability following complaints of poor-quality supplies in previous years, the committee also proposed that every item carry details such as the year of delivery, the vendor's name and the BMC logo, enabling authorities to trace responsibility in the event of defects.

Corporator's Concern

Dr Saeeda Khan, a corporator, said that while students are often provided oversized uniforms to accommodate growth, poorly fitting or ill-stitched uniforms can negatively affect children's confidence and sense of uniformity. She stressed the need for properly sized uniforms for students.

Responding to the concerns, Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said the civic administration would expedite the vendor verification process. He added that procurement through the GeM portal ensures wider competition among suppliers and helps maintain quality standards.

Bangar further stated that textbooks and other supplies would be distributed in phases during the current academic year, with the civic body aiming to complete distribution by next month.

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