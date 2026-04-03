Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Maratha Warrior

By: Sunanda Singh | April 03, 2026
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was one of India's bravest warriors who founded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century.
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj passed away on April 3, 1680, at Raigad Fort, which was then the capital of his empire. On his punyatithi (death anniversary), take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary figure.
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is remembered for his strong administration and military strategies. He introduced a progressive system of governance which promoted justice, religious tolerance, and the welfare of his subjects.
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He built a powerful navy, making him one of the first Indian rulers to recognise the importance of maritime security.
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The king was also known for his guerrilla warfare tactics, which helped him defeat much larger and stronger armies.
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was formally crowned as king in 1674 at Raigad Fort in a grand coronation ceremony.
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He always respected women and strictly punished those who violated their dignity, setting high moral standards in his rule.
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