Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Why Shivaji Jayanti Is Celebrated Twice A Year?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a legendary Indian ruler and the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India. He was born in Maharashtra at Shivneri Fort and is remembered for his bravery, administrative skills, and strong vision of self-rule. Shivaji Maharaj built a powerful navy and a disciplined army, using innovative guerrilla warfare tactics to challenge larger empires such as the Mughal Empire. But did you know why his birth anniversary is celebrated twice a year? Keep on reading to find out the reason.

Why Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated twice a year?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated twice a year due to the difference between English calendar and the Hindu lunar calendar. As per the English calendar, his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on February 19. However, many followers celebrate his birth anniversary based on the Hindu lunar calendar, which varies annually.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the 396th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:03 PM on Mar 05, 2026

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 05:53 PM on Mar 06, 2026

February 19 is celebrated as the official birth anniversary

Historians and scholars have debated for a long time the precise birth date of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A few historical documents indicate February 19, 1630, whereas others refer to April 6, 1627. The Maharashtra Government recognises February 19, 1630 as the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was born as Shivaji Bhosale, became one of the fearless leaders and kings in India. He was born to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near Junnar. In 1674, he was formally crowned king at Raigad Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj promoted justice, religious tolerance, and efficient governance, and remains a symbol of courage, leadership, and pride in India.

