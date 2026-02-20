 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is The Pillar Of All Progressive Movements: Adv Vishnu Dhobale In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is The Pillar Of All Progressive Movements: Adv Vishnu Dhobale In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Adv Vishnu Dhobale was speaking at the Shiv Jayanti programme organised at the office of the NFTE BSNL Union on Thursday. State Secretary of the Union, Ranjan Dani, presided over the event.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the only unparalleled king who challenged foreign tyrannical rule, rejected the inequality-based value system of the feudal oppressive era, and established justice. Shivaji Maharaj’s complete thoughts and work are indeed the foundational pillars of all progressive movements,” opined senior jurist Adv Vishnu Dhobale.

He was speaking at the Shiv Jayanti programme organised at the office of the NFTE BSNL Union on Thursday. State Secretary of the Union, Ranjan Dani, presided over the event.

