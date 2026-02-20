Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Is The Pillar Of All Progressive Movements: Adv Vishnu Dhobale In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the only unparalleled king who challenged foreign tyrannical rule, rejected the inequality-based value system of the feudal oppressive era, and established justice. Shivaji Maharaj’s complete thoughts and work are indeed the foundational pillars of all progressive movements,” opined senior jurist Adv Vishnu Dhobale.

He was speaking at the Shiv Jayanti programme organised at the office of the NFTE BSNL Union on Thursday. State Secretary of the Union, Ranjan Dani, presided over the event.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation To Repair 10,000 Drainage Chambers To Improve Road Safety In Pune

However, opportunistic politics in Maharashtra and across the country has misused Shivaji Maharaj’s name to create religious hatred and caste arrogance in order to gain power. As a result, people are experiencing criminalisation, intolerance, economic inequality, corruption, chaotic governance, and reckless privatisation, Adv Dhobale said.

BSNLEU leader Vilas Savde, Nandkumar Patil, and others also spoke on the occasion. State Treasurer Shivaji Chavan proposed the vote of thanks. District President Shantilal Gaikwad of the union, along with a large number of officers and employees, were present for the programme.