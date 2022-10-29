e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChhath Puja 2022: Famous hotspots in Mumbai to enjoy the festivities

Chhath Puja 2022: Famous hotspots in Mumbai to enjoy the festivities

This year, the Chhath Puja falls on Monday, October 31. Here are three key places in Mumbai you must visit to get a glimpse of the festival

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Nostalgia: MLA Capt. Tamil Selvan joins Chhath Puja celebrations in Kurla, Mumbai | File photo/FPJ
Follow us on

Chhath puja preparations have begun in various regions across India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, the festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh among other Indian destinations. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 31. Where in Mumbai can you witness the celebrations of this festival? Check out below.

Mumbai hotspots to enjoy Chhath Puja

Juhu

Chhath Puja celebrated on building terrace in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (pic from 2020)

Chhath Puja celebrated on building terrace in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (pic from 2020) | FPJ

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is known for celebrating the Chhath Puja at Juhu Beach for more than about 20 years. For this year, he tweeted informing the pubic that the preparations for the festivities at Juhu are underway.

Kurla

Chhath Puja celebrations in Kurla, Mumbai

Chhath Puja celebrations in Kurla, Mumbai | File

Large number of devotees gather at Kurla talav (pond) to observe the festive celebrations. In the past years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people observed Chhath puja at Kurla.

Ghatkopar

Acharya Atre Maidan in the Ghatkopar area is one of the city's key locations to get the festival vibe. After legal procedures concerning the gathering for the NCP-led Chhath puja celebration in the area, people are open to visit the place and participate in the auspicious occasion.

People mainly go to natural water bodies to immerse themselves while offering prayers. Some other places where one can embrace the Chhath puja celebrations in Mumbai are Girgaon Chowpatty, Aksa beach, Gorai beach, Powai, Sion pond, and Mulund.

Read Also
Chhath Puja 2022: Sunrise and sunset timings, vrat vidhi, muhurat, and all you need to know about...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Elon Musk's Starlink-51 spotted near Mumbai? This video from Vasai-Virar's night sky goes...

Watch: Elon Musk's Starlink-51 spotted near Mumbai? This video from Vasai-Virar's night sky goes...

Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest at NMMC headquarter, demand provision for hawkers and street...

Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest at NMMC headquarter, demand provision for hawkers and street...

Navi Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena demands to declare slums as residential zones

Navi Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena demands to declare slums as residential zones

Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest youth for killing 20-year-old in Digha

Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest youth for killing 20-year-old in Digha