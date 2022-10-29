Chhath Puja 2022: Famous hotspots in Mumbai to enjoy the festivities

Nostalgia: MLA Capt. Tamil Selvan joins Chhath Puja celebrations in Kurla, Mumbai | File photo/FPJ

Chhath puja preparations have begun in various regions across India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, the festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh among other Indian destinations. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 31. Where in Mumbai can you witness the celebrations of this festival? Check out below.

Mumbai hotspots to enjoy Chhath Puja

Juhu

Chhath Puja celebrated on building terrace in view of the Covid-19 pandemic (pic from 2020) | FPJ

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is known for celebrating the Chhath Puja at Juhu Beach for more than about 20 years. For this year, he tweeted informing the pubic that the preparations for the festivities at Juhu are underway.

Visited Juhu beach yesterday with senior Mumbai police officials (including Joint CP Law & Order ) and fellow organisers to see the preparations and security arrangements for Chhath Puja to be organised there tomorrow.#ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/xtE90Lu6N8 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 29, 2022

Kurla

Chhath Puja celebrations in Kurla, Mumbai | File

Large number of devotees gather at Kurla talav (pond) to observe the festive celebrations. In the past years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, people observed Chhath puja at Kurla.

Ghatkopar

Acharya Atre Maidan in the Ghatkopar area is one of the city's key locations to get the festival vibe. After legal procedures concerning the gathering for the NCP-led Chhath puja celebration in the area, people are open to visit the place and participate in the auspicious occasion.

People mainly go to natural water bodies to immerse themselves while offering prayers. Some other places where one can embrace the Chhath puja celebrations in Mumbai are Girgaon Chowpatty, Aksa beach, Gorai beach, Powai, Sion pond, and Mulund.