Chembur crime branch arrests man for murder

MUMBAI: Chembur unit of city crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old Tausif Momin alias Tausif Dadhi on the charges of murder. Momin allegedly murdered a man in May and remained absconding.

In May, a man named Hanif Sayyad was allegedly killed by slum mafia as he did not pay them for building his house in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi. The local police arrested four people then on charges of murder and conspiracy.

Interestingly, even after he was made an accused in the case, the local police did not arrest him.