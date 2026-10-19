'Chalo Bandra': Fishermen, Gorai Villagers Oppose BMC’s ₹11,166-Crore Manori Desalination Plant | File Pic

Mumbai: A protest march against BMC's desalination plant project at Manori has been called on Monday at the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office at Bandra at 10 am. The 'Jan Akrosh Morcha' called 'Chalo Bandra' will be joined by fishermen unions, enviornment activists and Gorai villagers and is supported by Bombay Catholic Sabha.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti and other fishing organisations have questioned the project’s environmental impact and financial viability, arguing that Mumbai should prioritise plugging water leakages before investing in desalination.

Residents of Gorai, Manori, Pali, Malvani, Uttan and Uran also question submissions made before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, alleging that some information does not reflect the concerns and ground realities of affected fishing communities.

A delegation of fishermen leaders also met Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane last month raising their objections against the Manori desalination plant project. They alleged that the BMC has bypassed the safeguards attached to the NOC, which were designed to protect local fishing grounds and traditional livelihoods.

Switsy Henriques, President of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association said, "The BMC has not discussed the Enviornment Assessment Study nor has held a public hearing. The project is said to be Rs 9,000 crore expensive one that too in middle of the city. When the BMC says Mumbai needs 500 MLD more water, it also acknowledges that 38% is wasted into leakages and theft. The administration should address water thefts and leakages first to ensure sufficient supply of water."

She added that around 2000 people, including the villagers, farmers, fishermen and activists are expected to join the protest on Monday.

The Bombay Catholic Sabha in its statement said that it fully supports the just campaign launched by the locals of the Manori - Gorai belt against the Manori Desalination plant. "Projects such as this need to be discussed with the locals as it affects their fishing related livelihoods, damage to marine life and loss of grazing lands for farmers which was not done.

We demand that the authorities must not proceed with such a damaging project."

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The Manori desalination plant is expected to produce 400 million litres per day (MLD), helping bridge part of Mumbai’s water supply deficit. The city receives 4,100 MLD against demand of 4,665 MLD, while requirement is projected to rise to 6,424 MLD by 2041.

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The project work was scheduled to begin in August, and currently ground work is underway. The plant is expected to be completed in 45 months and commissioned by December 2029.

Despite objections from corporators over water quality, technical feasibility and the tendering process, the BMC Standing Committee in July approved a proposal for a 7.2-km underground tunnel connecting the Manori desalination plant to the city’s distribution network. A Rs 2,241.3-crore contract has been proposed with M/s Afcons Infrastructure Ltd for the tunnel and infrastructure. The agency will be responsible for designing, constructing, operating and maintaining the underground tunnel and related infrastructure.

The BMC has awarded the Rs 11,166-crore contract for Mumbai's first seawater desalination project at Manori to a joint venture between GVPR Engineers Limited and IDE Technologies. The project involves the design, construction, and operation of a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant on Mumbai's western coastline.

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