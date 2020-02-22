Chalo Ayodhya': Sanjay Raut calls upon 'Shiv Sainiks' to join CM Thackeray for upcoming visit

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday called upon party activists to join in large number during Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit slated for March 7 which coincides with the completion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's 100 days in power.

Taking to Twitter, Raut said, "Let's go to Ayodhya ..March 7th. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray going to Ayodhya with Shiv Sainiks! Shriram Darshan in the afternoon, Sharu Aarti in the evening Join in the Historic Ceremony!!"

This will be Thackeray's maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming Chief Minister on November 28 last year.

The Shiv Sena, a former alliance partner of BJP, has been strong supporter of the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

On Friday, Sena mouthpiece Saamana raised its demand of a memorial for all those who were 'martyred' during the temple movement. "Many were martyred for Ram Mandir.

Like Amar Jawan, names of these martyrs should be written in the same way as Amar Jawan Jyoti.

For these martyrs, a memorial should be built on the banks of Sarayu," the Sena wrote in the publication.The Shiv Sena further said as and when the bhoomi poojan of the Ram Mandir takes place, not just the BJP, but leaders across party lines should also be invited.