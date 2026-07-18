'Centre Will Certainly Make A Decision': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde On Cockroach Janta Party Protest - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Saturday reacted to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

"The protesters were agitating over the NEET exam, and the Central Government will certainly make a decision in the best interest of the people and the students," Shinde said while speaking to news agency ANI.

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Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk's forceful hospitalisation at Safdarjung Hospital amid his deteriorating health on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

"The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong."

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"Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, citing his deteriorating health after more than three weeks of fasting. Wangchuk was scheduled to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday before being hospitalised.

Police cite court directions

In a statement posted on X, DCP New Delhi said the decision was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.