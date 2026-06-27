Vijeta Dahiya Seen Dancing On 'Chak De India' At Cockroach Janta Party Protest - VIDEO

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New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its eighth day on Sunday. A video from the protest site has surfaced and gone viral on social media.

The clip shows CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing to the title track of the film Chak De India along with several others on the stage. However, the exact date on which the video was recorded is not known.





Jantar Mantar now looks less like a protest site & more like an audition for a reality show😭



Vijeta Dahiya has logged more dance reels than protest speeches. pic.twitter.com/sHOdr0URYj — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) June 27, 2026

The video has garnered more than 54.5k views in just few hours of posting.

Netizens react

The video has triggered reactions from netizens on X. "Doesn't look they are distressed and protesting, Enjoying more," one of the users wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"At least a few people will come to see dance.. will add to crowd," another user said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Weekend vibes are visible," a third user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote,"Drama is going on at JANTAR MANTAR"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier viral video

Earlier also a clip went viral showing Dahiya singing "Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh" on stage and dancing along with several others.