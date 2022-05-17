Centre must hear views of states: Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai

The Centre is not taking state governments into confidence or holding consultations with them while drafting policies of national significance, state industries minister Subhash Desai has said. Desai said, “The constant friction and political turf war between the BJP and states ruled by opposition parties has had a detrimental effect on the federal structure of the country.” The Government of India must hear the views of the states; that is what is lacking at this point of time, he said.

The minister said that the dialogue that is needed between the two is not happening. “If you take our views, we are not going to mislead you. We may, however, protect our state’s interest. This exchange of ideas is needed but is not taking place,” Desai said.

Desai further said that despite Maharashtra’s importance as a leading industrial state in the country, he has, since the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019, not got a chance to physically hold a one-onone meeting with either the Central industries minister or the Finance Minister.

He also said that the Centre was not taking into consideration the views of states while planning important infrastructure projects such as the Bullettrain. “While creating infrastructure that is important for the entire country, you need to connect with all stakeholders…,” Desai said.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 09:24 AM IST